Nintendo Announces Mobile App Nintendo Today!

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto has announced and launched Nintendo Today! It is a new mobile app for iOS and Android that provides daily Nintendo information and content.

View the announcement video below:

Read details on the app below:

Nintendo Today! is an app for your smart device that brings you daily updates from Nintendo based on what you like. Anyone with a Nintendo Account and compatible smart device can use this free app.

Daily updates

Get updates on all things Nintendo! Whether it's news about the Nintendo Switch™ 2 system and video games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips—you'll get personalized fun every day.

Animated Calendar

Keep track of the date with an animated calendar! Choose from themes featuring Super Mario™, The Legend of Zelda™, Animal Crossing™, and more.

Event Schedule

Plan ahead for Nintendo Direct presentations, game releases, in-game events, and more with this handy schedule. You can display events based on categories or games, like to show events related to the game you are playing.

Customize Your Home Screen

Set up a widget to view the calendar and content from your home screen. You can even customize your widget with art from your favorite Nintendo game series from select franchises—try using a themed wallpaper to match!

