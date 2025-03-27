Super Robot Wars Y Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Bandai Namco Forge Digitals have announced grid-based tactical combat RPG, Super Robot Wars Y, for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Super Robot Wars Y is a grid-based tactical combat RPG that brings units and pilots from a variety of anime together to battle their mutual foes.

Place your units strategically and command them to defeat their enemies!

Upgrade your units and train your pilots with credits and resources you earn after every mission. Strengthen your heroes to overcome the next challenge!

Enjoy the impossible epic battles where units and pilots from all the series clash together! Embark on a journey into lore-rich, new saga of Super Robot Wars!

Featured series:

COMBATTLER V

Aura Battler Dunbine

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Fighter G Gundam Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1

Majestic Prince

Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Getter Robo Arc

…and more to come!

