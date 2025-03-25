Rumor: Nintendo Switch 2 to Have 3-Phase Launch for Games - News

Nintendo is set to unveil more details on the Nintendo Switch 2 in a week on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 PM GMT / 3:00 pm CEST during the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2.

Insider Gaming is reporting Nintendo will have a three-phase strategy when it comes to game releases for the Nintendo Switch 2 and the upcoming console will launch in June.

The first-phase is launch the console with mainly first-party games, while the second-phase will take place in October and November and focus more on third-party games. The third-phase will be games for the holiday period.

Select media and creators will reportedly be attending a Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on event next week. Dev kits are expected to be sent to developers in June.

