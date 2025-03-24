Pico Park 2 Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

TECOPARK has announced 2D action puzzle game, Pico Park 2, has sold over one million units worldwide.

Pico Park 2 released for the Nintendo Switch in August 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in September 2024.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Pico Park 2 is a 2D action puzzle game where working together is key! We’re now back with more levels than in the last game!

As with the previous iteration, this game can be played locally or online from two players all the way to eight. All levels can be played no matter how many players you have, so jump in with your friends and take ’em on!

Online play also features cross-platform support, allowing you to play with your friends no matter what platform you have! Also, up to seven players can join online with a single PC.

Added alongside the World, Endless, and Battle modes is the slightly unfair, somewhat difficult Dark mode! Jump, plot, and plunge into the all-new Pico Park 2!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

