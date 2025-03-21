Underwater Horror Game Dark Mass Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Path Games has announced a narrative-driven psychological underwater horror game, Dark Mass, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in fall 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A haunted past buried beneath the waves

In Dark Mass, players take on the role of Alice, a deep-sea explorer who, alongside her brother Reed, stumbles upon the wreckage of an ancient ship. But beneath it lies something far more sinister—a manor lost to time, eerily untouched despite spending centuries in the abyss.

As Alice ventures inside, she soon realizes she is not alone. Something watches from the darkness. Trapped within the manor’s decaying halls, she must unravel the mysteries of its past, solve dark ritualistic puzzles, and face the horrifying truth that binds her to this place.

With fully voiced dialogue, immersive underwater physics, and a haunting narrative, Dark Mass promises a terrifying descent into the unknown, where every choice matters and survival is anything but guaranteed.

The First Fully Underwater Horror Experience

Explore a sunken manor, where movement is affected by the deep-sea environment, adding a unique layer of tension and immersion.

A Narrative-Driven Psychological Horror

Communicate with your brother Reed through a fully voiced walkie-talkie system as you uncover the chilling truth behind the manor’s curse.

Disturbing Ritual Puzzles

Solve unique challenges inspired by historical inquisitorial tortures, unlocking the manor’s darkest secrets.

A Relentless Presence Stalks You

Evade Silas, a monstrous entity bound to the manor for centuries, waiting for its next victim.

Decisions That Shape Your Fate

Your actions determine how Alice’s story unfolds, leading to different endings.

Playtime

Four to six hours.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

