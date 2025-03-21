Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase Set for March 25; Title Update 1 to Launch in Early April - News

posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced a Monster Hunter Wilds showcase will take place on Tuesday, March 25 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET.

The showcase will feature details on new content coming in the first free Title Update, which will release in early April.

View a teaser of the showcase below:

Monster Hunter Wilds is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S. and PC via Steam.

