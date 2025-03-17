Roguelike Action Game Castlebound Announced for PC - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Ogre Pixel have announced roguelike action game, Castlebound, for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Castlebound is a thrilling roguelike action game where you and your allies must defend a walking castle while battling relentless waves of monstrous foes.

Join Lenora, a skilled archer, and her wise grandfather Vargus as they awaken an ancient structure that transforms into a living fortress.

Guided by the enigmatic Coronya, they must gather powerful warriors to fight the malevolent forces threatening the realm.

Fast-Paced Combat

Jump, dodge, and unleash devastating attacks to fend off relentless enemy hordes!

Defend the Walking Castle

Protect your fortress as it moves through dangerous lands!

Solo or Cooperative Action

Take on the challenge alone or team up with a friend for an epic multiplayer adventure!

Multiple Playable Heroes

Fight alongside different warriors, each with unique abilities and playstyles that offer a fresh and dynamic experience!

Roguelike Progression

Each run is unique, unlock new skills, heroes, and upgrades to enhance your chances of survival!

A Unique Take on the Genre

Experience an innovative blend of castle defense and roguelike combat like never before!

The battle for the kingdom begins now—will you rise to the challenge?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles