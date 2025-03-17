Missile Command Delta Announced for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

/ 194 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Atari and developers Mighty Yell and 13AM Games have announced Missile Command Delta for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Missile Command Delta is reimagining of the 1980s classic, Missile Command, as a turn-based tactical game.

"While Missile Command Delta approaches gameplay in a completely new way, it retains all the tension and suspense of the arcade original," said Atari vice president of games Ethan Stearns. "You have to think strategically about every move you make because even one poor choice can have grave consequences.

"Missile Command Delta has a little something for every kind of player—whether you love strategy tactics games, are a mystery fan, a secret hunting completionist, or you just love to explore and solve puzzles. We can’t wait for players to get their hands on the game later this year."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Missile Command Delta reimagines Atari’s 1980s missile defense arcade classic as a turn-based tactical game set against a mysterious narrative that leaves you questioning whether you’re trapped in a simulation or truly defending cities from attack.

As players explore an abandoned half-century old facility they will encounter locked doors, dishevelled work rooms, massive super computers and newly awakened missile command terminals. Players must defend against waves of missiles from an unknown enemy using a battery of missiles, each with its own unique type, range, and explosion size. Only by managing their arsenal carefully will they have enough firepower to clear the skies.

As enemy attacks increase and pressure mounts, relationships will be put to the test, blurring the lines between what is real and who they can trust. If they succeed, they may even learn the truth behind this Cold War defense program.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles