Wall World 2 is Now Available for PS5 and Switch - News

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Developer Alawar announced the mining rogue-lite game, Wall World 2, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch for $13.99 / £11.49 / €13.99 / ¥1,870.

The game first released for PC via Steam on November 2025.

View the console launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The adventure in the mysterious world of the Wall continues!

The world of the Wall awaits. Wall World 2 builds on the mining rogue-lite experience with expanded mechanics, new challenges, and deeper gameplay. Explore procedurally generated mines full of new discoveries and dangers. Extract valuable resources, harness lost technologies, and upgrade your robospider and exosuit to survive against hordes of raging monsters. Venture through incredible biomes and uncover the secrets entombed in the depths of the Wall.

Delve Into the Mysteries of the Wall

Venture deep into the World Wall in your robospider. The mysterious Hole holds both deadly threats and long-lost answers. Risk everything to find out what lies on the other side of the unseen depths.

Battle on All Fronts

Monsters lurk everywhere—not only on the surface of the Wall, but also within its mines. Arm yourself with an arsenal of powerful weapons and abilities to fight off any threat that stands between you and the truth.

Adapt to a Living World

The endless Wall is ever-changing. Its depths contain not only resources and technologies, but also anomalies that can help or hinder your journey. Navigate incredible biomes, overcome obstacles and discover new wonders as you carve your path deeper inside.

Upgrade and Customize

Customize your robospider between expeditions and meet new characters in the sphere city. You’ll have plenty of options to upgrade and enhance the equipment of both your exosuit and your mobile battle station. Each of them brings you one step closer to conquering the Wall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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