Split Fiction Debuts in 1st on the French Charts

by, posted 5 hours ago

Split Fiction (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 9, 2025, according to SELL.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster (NS) debuted in third place.

Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) in its second week is down one spot to second place. Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained in fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Split Fiction Monster Hunter Wilds Suikoden I & II HD Remaster

Xbox Series X|S

Monster Hunter Wilds Split Fiction Suikoden I & II HD Remaster

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Farming Simulator 25 The Sims 4 - Life & Death Expansion Pack

