It Appears Microsoft is Going to Release Starfield on the PlayStation 5

posted 5 hours ago

There is new evidence that Microsoft and Bethesda are working to release Starfield on the PlayStation 5.

Users spotted (via ResetEra) that a creation posted on Starfield's user-created content library had a PlayStation logo, alongside the Xbox and PC, on its list of available platforms.

The content would eventually be deleted, but it does suggest a PS5 port of the game is in the works and could be announced soon.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in January stated he won't be putting "a ring fence around any game" when it comes to Xbox exclusives.

"There's no reason for me to put a ring fence around any game and say this game will not go to a place where it would find players, where it would have business success for us," said Spencer. "Our strategy is to allow our games to be available."

Microsoft at the Xbox Developer_Direct in January of this year started listing all platforms a game will be available on rather than just showing Xbox, PC, and Game Pass logos.

"I think it's just being honest and transparent about where the games are showing, and we actually even had this discussion last year for the June showcase, and by the time we kind of made our decision, we couldn't get all of the assets done and it felt weird to have some of them in and some of them out," said Spencer in February.

But I just want to be transparent with people – for shipping on Nintendo Switch, we're gonna put that. For shipping on PlayStation, on Steam…People should know the storefronts where they can get our games, but I want people to be able to experience our Xbox community in our games and everything we have to offer, on every screen we can."



