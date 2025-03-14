PlayStation and People Can Fly Enter Agreement for Game Prototype Based on Sony IP - News

posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer People Can Fly have announced a new agreement for the studio to produce a prototype of a new game based on an IP owned by PlayStation.

People Can Fly will work as a developer on behalf of PlayStation, who will be the publisher. The developer will receive an agreed remuneration from PlayStation.

The prototype will be divided into stages and the scope and provisions are not that different from typical production agreements for this type of project.

It isn't known what PlayStation IP People Can Fly will be working on.

People Can Fly is also a co-developer on Gears of War: E-Day with lead developer The Coalition.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

