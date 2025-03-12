Palworld Update to Add Cross-Play Later This Month - News

/ 271 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Pocketpair announced an update for Palworld that will release later this month will add cross-play support on all platforms, as well as the ability to transfer Pals between worlds.

The game is also discounted by 25 percent on the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Palworld is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles