Split Fiction Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Split Fiction has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 8, 2025.

There were three other new releases in the top 40 this week. The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies debuted in third place, Suikoden I & II HD Remaster debuted in fourth place, and Two Point Museum debuted in ninth place.

Monster Hunter Wilds in its second week dropped one spot to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down three spots to fifth place, while Minecraft remained in sixth place.

PGA Tour 2K25 fell four spots to seventh place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remained in eighth place, and Super Mario Party Jamboree rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Split Fiction - NEW Monster Hunter Wilds The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies - NEW Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft PGA Tour 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Two Point Musem - NEW Super Mario Party Jamboree

