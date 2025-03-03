Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Debuts in 4th on the New Zealand Charts, Avowed Debuts in 8th - Sales

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has retaken in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 23, 2025.

There were two new releases in the top 10. Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii debuted in fourth place and Avowed debuted in eighth place.

Rugby 25 in its second week is up two spots to second place, while NBA 2K25 remained in third place and Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to fifth place.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Sea of Thieves re-entered the top 10 in sixth and seventh places, respectively. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped from fifth to ninth place and Sid Meier's Civilization VII tumbled from first to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Rugby 25 NBA 2K25 Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - NEW Grand Theft Auto V The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Sea of Thieves Avowed - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Sid Meier's Civilization VII

