Terminator 2D: No Fate Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Reef Entertainment and developer Bitmap Bureau have announced side-scrolling action game, Terminator 2D: No Fate for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on September 5.

Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet’s plans before the human race is annihilated. Lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind’s only hope in the War Against the Machines. In this unique story blending iconic scenes from Terminator 2: Judgment Day with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity’s fate is yours to decide.​

Terminator 2D: No Fate brings the groundbreaking action movie to life with the trademark adrenaline-pumping arcade gameplay and glorious pixel artwork the Bitmap Bureau team are known for.

Features:

Step into a classic arcade experience that pays homage to the Terminator universe with authentic arcade gameplay, music and visuals built from the ground up.​​

Relive iconic moments and forge new paths as Sarah, John and the T-800 in a narrative featuring a mix of classic T2: Judgment Day scenes and untold Terminator stories.

Shoot, sneak and escape the T-1000’s blades in a wide array of levels, and lead the Resistance as John Connor in critical Future War missions.

Battle against the full force of Cyberdyne and Skynet’s arsenal, with multiple enemy types and adrenaline-pumping boss fights to take on.

See the world of T2: Judgment Day like never before with detailed 2D sprite artwork of your favorite characters and scenes.

sprite artwork of your favorite characters and scenes. Enjoy a cinematic soundtrack featuring recrafted music from the legendary T2 score and all-new compositions.

Aim for the highest rank in each level to reign supreme on your high score table and achieve arcade immortality.

Mix things up with multiple different game modes to choose from: Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Infinite Mode, Boss Rush, Mother of the Future and Level Training!

