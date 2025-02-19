Palworld Tops 32 Million Players - Sales

Developer Pocketpair announced Palworld has surpassed 32 million Players.

The last update from Pocketpair was in February 2024 when the game surpassed 15 million units sold on PC and surpassed 10 million players on Xbox.

"Over 32 million Pal Tamers!" said Pocketpair. "It's been a year since Palworld was released, and thanks to you our fans, Palworld has surpassed over 32 million players across all platforms!

"Thank you so much! As always, your support means the world to us!"

Palworld first released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2024, and for the PlayStation 5 in September 2024.

