Win a Chance to Create Your Own NPC in The Elder Scrolls VI in Charity Auction - News

/ 110 Views

by, posted 17 minutes ago

Bethesda Game Studios announced one lucky winner has the chance to create their own NPC in The Elder Scrolls VI in a silent charity auction in order to raise money for Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

"One winner will have the opportunity to work with the Bethesda Game Studios development team to create a character to appear as a video game NPC in The Elder Scrolls VI," reads the description to the auction.

"Calling all gamers and fantasy fans! This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalize yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, The Elder Scrolls VI.

"The Elder Scrolls series, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, is renowned for its vast open worlds, deep lore, and immersive storytelling. With this exclusive experience, you'll work with the developers to create a custom character that will appear in the game, leaving your mark on the legendary franchise."

Todd Howard last year stated, "our focus as far as new development right now is Elder Scrolls VI."

We're offering one lucky winner the chance to create an NPC for The Elder Scrolls VI to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. Winning bid will go directly to Make-A-Wish so they can keep granting wishes. Visit their silent auction to bid: https://beth.games/4b4bDPw





[image or embed] — Bethesda Game Studios (@bethesdastudios.com) February 17, 2025 at 12:50 PM

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles