Insider Claims Next-Gen Xbox Hardware Has Been Fully Approved by Microsoft - News

The next-generation of Xbox hardware has hit a significant milestone, according to Windows Central's Jez Corden.

He claims to have been told the next-gen Xbox hardware has now moved beyond the pitch stages and has been fully approved by Microsoft.

"Xbox's next-gen console hardware has now moved past its early pitch stages and has been fully approved and costed all the way up the chain," said Corden.

Corden adds not to expect a reveal for the next-gen Xbox any time soon. There have been rumors Microsoft wants to get a jump start on its next hardware with a possible late 2026 release.

Xbox President Sarah Bond in April 2024 in an email sent to Xbox employees did reveal team is "moving full speed ahead" on the next-generation Xbox console.

"We are moving full speed ahead on our next generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation," said Bond at the time.

Bond in February 2024 also stated, "We're also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building."

