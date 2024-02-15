Xbox Investing in the Next-Generation of Consoles - News

Xbox in its latest business update has stated Xbox consoles will remain a flagship experience for players and they are investing in the next-generation of consoles.

"We've got more to come," said Xbox President Sarah Bond in the official Xbox podcast. "There's some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday.

"We're also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building."

A new post on Xbox Wire stated, "Xbox players should have confidence in building your digital library in the Xbox ecosystem. We will continue to reward that with the most robust, player-friendly experiences, including backwards compatibility, cross-play, cross-save progression, convenient cloud gaming, and more.

"Xbox consoles will continue to provide a flagship experience for players; it’s where you get the best value and convenience, it’s where Game Pass provides unprecedented access to an ever-evolving library of games. To be clear: Game Pass will continue to be only available on Xbox platforms."

Xbox also makes the following promises to its players:

The biggest games in the world will be on Xbox.

Our games will come to Game Pass day one.

A robust and innovative multi-year hardware roadmap

Compatibility with your library is a priority, inclusive of cross-play, cross-save, and robust cloud features.

Xbox will continue to help game creators find the biggest audience possible.

