Xbox Investing in the Next-Generation of Consoles
Xbox in its latest business update has stated Xbox consoles will remain a flagship experience for players and they are investing in the next-generation of consoles.
"We've got more to come," said Xbox President Sarah Bond in the official Xbox podcast. "There's some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday.
"We're also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building."
A new post on Xbox Wire stated, "Xbox players should have confidence in building your digital library in the Xbox ecosystem. We will continue to reward that with the most robust, player-friendly experiences, including backwards compatibility, cross-play, cross-save progression, convenient cloud gaming, and more.
"Xbox consoles will continue to provide a flagship experience for players; it’s where you get the best value and convenience, it’s where Game Pass provides unprecedented access to an ever-evolving library of games. To be clear: Game Pass will continue to be only available on Xbox platforms."
Xbox also makes the following promises to its players:
- The biggest games in the world will be on Xbox.
- Our games will come to Game Pass day one.
- A robust and innovative multi-year hardware roadmap
- Compatibility with your library is a priority, inclusive of cross-play, cross-save, and robust cloud features.
- Xbox will continue to help game creators find the biggest audience possible.
I know they have to keep saying "this will be the biggest technical leap ever" as part of their marketing speil, but it just feels sillier and sillier each time. We all know perception wise the leaps are getting smaller.
This is great.
And this places pie in the face to everyone who propagated conspiracies that Starfield was going to Playstation and Microsoft was exiting the console business.
...And this is why I always ask for people to substantiate their claims with evidence.
PC/Steam. Best platform to play games. Console wars are tiring. Buy your games on sale after they have been out a while, as they will actually be patched and cheaper.
Most likely referring to that Nintendo Switch ripoff they're trying to do.
Ripoff or not, I like the idea. If they can come up with a console that is not as powerful as the big one (the whatever version X) that can do what the switch does but also play those Xbox games. I'm onboard :)
And it won't prevent me to buy the Switch 2 anyway!
Next Xbox needs to make the PS6 look at least a gen behind.
SNES/Super Famicom and PS4 are the only times I can think of the best spec console winning the generation. And even then, SNES barely counts as being the best specs. Enthusiast devices like the expensive Neo Geo had arcade-quality graphics, and the Sega CD and 32X add-ons were better in some notable ways. And in regard to PS4, that's only when comparing it to the Xbox One VCR & Xbox One S. Xbox One X was superior to even the PS4 Pro in specs.
PS3 on paper had some advantages to Xbox 360 (Blu-ray discs, the theoretical potential of the Cell processor), but was more or less equal overall and had worse memory (it wasn't unified). PS3 was beaten by Wii in sales and only outsold 360 by a few million units and decisively lost in software sales.
Chasing specs is pointless. The best to hope for is on par with some industry standards for consoles and mid-end Gaming PCs. Nintendo could make a home console that blows the Series X and PS5 out of the water, delivering pretty close to what the PS6 will probably be like (or even a little above PS5). What would be the point? Nintendo is not used to making games with that powerful of hardware and will either take forever to release software or have games that are more in line with PS4 anyway.
I don't see an expensive Xbox that is over a generational leap from the Series X as a successful device. At that point, just invest in a Gaming PC.