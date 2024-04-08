Xbox is 'Moving Full Speed Ahead' on Next-Generation Console - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 321 Views
Xbox President Sarah Bond in an email sent to Xbox employees obtained by Windows Central revealed the team is "moving full speed ahead" on the next-generation Xbox console.
"It’s been nearly six months since we came together as an organization. Our collective achievements in that timeframe are tremendous. Everyone should feel incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and excited about the opportunities ahead," said Bond .
"We are moving full speed ahead on our next generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation."
Bond added Xbox will be taking advantage of Microsoft's AI innovations.
"We are innovating in Gaming AI, focused on delivering player-first, developer-first value for discovery, engagement, and creator velocity."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So the rumors of a handheld, and then licenseing out their brand, to make xbox pc's instead, is.... false? Also its barely been abit over 3 years right (since PS5/XSX launch)? Isn't is very early to be talking about a new gen?
It's easy to go full force now onto next gen when they gave up trying this gen.
I'm sure they've already finalized their plan for their 'slim/all digital white' XBSX and to release enough random games to stretch out this gen for another 3yrs or so. But I wouldn't expect anything big from MS anymore this gen.
This is standard under phil. Lack of compelling games. Not uncommon for the console to have a year of almost nothing. 2020 not much. Not much in 2022. 2017 it was Halo wars and? Just starting over again hurts trust. Outside of the loyal fans. This is a failing strategy. It really is time for new leadership. Sarah Bond. James Bond. The Toothfairy. IDK just get Phil out of there. Make the brand mean something again.