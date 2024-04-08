Xbox is 'Moving Full Speed Ahead' on Next-Generation Console - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Xbox President Sarah Bond in an email sent to Xbox employees obtained by Windows Central revealed the team is "moving full speed ahead" on the next-generation Xbox console.

"It’s been nearly six months since we came together as an organization. Our collective achievements in that timeframe are tremendous. Everyone should feel incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and excited about the opportunities ahead," said Bond .

"We are moving full speed ahead on our next generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation."

Bond added Xbox will be taking advantage of Microsoft's AI innovations.

"We are innovating in Gaming AI, focused on delivering player-first, developer-first value for discovery, engagement, and creator velocity."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles