Stellar Blade Headed to PC in June, Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC Announced

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Shift Up announced Stellar Blade will launch for PC via Steam in June.

Also announced was the Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC, which will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC alongside the release of the PC version.

Stellar Blad first released for the PlayStation 5 in April 2024.

View the DLC and PC trailer below:

Read details on the PC version below:

Reclaim Earth for Humankind

Save humanity from extinction as critically acclaimed action-adventure Stellar Blade storms onto PC. Experience blistering combat and a twisting storyline as you unravel the mysteries of Earth’s downfall. Developed by Korean studio SHIFT UP, and optimized for PC. Coming June 2025.

Explore an Awe-Inspiring Post-Apocalyptic World

The future of humanity is balanced on the edge of a blade. Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space.

After travelling from the Colony, EVE arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the Naytiba—the malevolent force that has devastated it.

But as EVE tackles the Naytiba one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past in the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems…

A Thrilling Slice of Razor-sharp Action

Engage in blisteringly fast combat as you slash a path through the remnants of Earth. Unleash graceful yet brutal attacking combos, unlock new moves and weapon upgrades, and face epic boss encounters that will challenge both brain and brawn in equal measure.

An Incredible Visual Experience

Become immersed in a highly detailed post-apocalyptic world that blends beauty and horror to spectacular effect.

A Deep, Unforgettable Adventure

Unravel a gripping human fate story, with mature themes, a thought-provoking narrative and emotionally-charged revelations from beginning to end.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

