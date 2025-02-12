Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Gets First Look at Gameplay - News

Sega has released the first gameplay trailer for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Race across land, sea, air, space, and time in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate machine to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items for the win!

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

