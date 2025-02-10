Square Enix is Still 'Working Hard on Dragon Quest 12,' Says Series Creator - News

Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii in a new livestream (via Automaton) stated they are still working on Dragon Quest 12.

Horii promised fans that Square Enix still "working hard on Dragon Quest 12." He plans to release new information on the upcoming game little by little.

The development studio, Team Asano, did say last year it regretted announcing the game so early. This suggests the game could be a few more years away from release.

