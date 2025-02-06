Resident Evil Re:Verse to End Service on June 29 - News

/ 433 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Capcom announcedit is ending the service for Resident Evil Re:Verse on June 29. It will also be removed from online stores on March 3, including the ability to purchase DLC.

Read the announcement below:

Thank you for playing Resident Evil Re:Verse.

This is to inform you that service will be ending for Resident Evil Re:Verse, which comes packaged with a purchase of Resident Evil Village for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Steam. The application and all of its related DLC will no longer be available for download or purchase.

Resident Evil Re:Verse was developed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, and your overwhelming support for the game has far exceeded our expectations since the time of its release. Now that we've reached a new turning point for the series, we feel that Resident Evil Re:Verse has served its original, celebratory purpose admirably.

We are incredibly grateful for your warm support for Resident Evil Re:Verse, and we deeply apologize for bringing you this disappointing news.

Please see the schedule below for information regarding the end of service for the game.

Schedule Until End of Service February 5, 2025 at 17:00 (PST) Notice of Resident Evil Re:Verse End of Service March 3, 2025 at 21:00 (PST) Removal of the Resident Evil Re:Verse application from online stores (*1)

Removal of purchasable DLC from online stores Jill Skin: Battle Suit (Resident Evil 5) Chris Skin: Gun Show (Resident Evil 5) Claire Skin: Leather Jacket (Resident Evil Revelations 2) Hunk Skin: Grim Reaper (The Mercenaries 3D) Ada Skin: Still Kicking (The Umbrella Chronicles) Leon Skin: Leather Jacket (Resident Evil 6) Creature Skin: Super Tyrant 1998 (Resident Evil 2) Creature Skin: Hunter γ (Resident Evil Outbreak) Premium Pass RP Booster x3 RP Booster x10 RP Booster x50

June 29, 2025 at 23:59 (PDT) Service ends for Resident Evil Re:Verse (*2) (*1) Starting from this date, Resident Evil Re:Verse will no longer be included with a purchase of Resident Evil Village. Customers who own a download code acquired before this date or have already used a download code to acquire Resident Evil Re:Verse will still be able to download the application until service has ended. (*2) You will no longer be able to play Resident Evil Re:Verse once service has officially ended.

End of Service FAQ Q: Until when can I play Resident Evil Re:Verse?

A: You can play the game until the official end of service on June 29, 2025 at 23:59(PDT). Q: What will happen to any RP Boosters I've purchased for Resident Evil Re:Verse?

A: You can use any RP Boosters you have until service ends. Once the service period ends, you will no longer be able to use your RP Boosters. Q: What will happen to the Premium Pass I've purchased for Resident Evil Re:Verse?

A: You can play the game with any content you have unlocked until the service period ends. Once service ends, your Premium Pass benefits will no longer be available.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles