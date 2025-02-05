Nintendo Switch 2 Price to Match the 'Affordability That Our Customers Expect,' Says Nintendo President - News

/ 734 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking during an investor Q&A was asked about the price of the Nintendo Switch 2. While he did not reveal how much it will cost, he did say "affordability" is important.

Furukawa says Nintendo is focused on "the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products," however, they need to take into account the increased inflation rate in Japan and the current exchange rate that has changed since the original Switch released in 2017.

He says Nintendo is taking into account all of the above when it comes to the price. He added the company has no plans to change the price of the original Switch at this time.

Furukawa also recently stated the company is working on measures to deal with scalpers when it comes to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 and working to meet demand.

"We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like)," said Furukawa at the time. "We are making preparations."

He added that Nintendo will "prepare enough products to meet demand" for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is set to launch later this year.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles