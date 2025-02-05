Nintendo Switch 2 Price to Match the 'Affordability That Our Customers Expect,' Says Nintendo President - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 734 Views
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking during an investor Q&A was asked about the price of the Nintendo Switch 2. While he did not reveal how much it will cost, he did say "affordability" is important.
Furukawa says Nintendo is focused on "the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products," however, they need to take into account the increased inflation rate in Japan and the current exchange rate that has changed since the original Switch released in 2017.
He says Nintendo is taking into account all of the above when it comes to the price. He added the company has no plans to change the price of the original Switch at this time.
Furukawa also recently stated the company is working on measures to deal with scalpers when it comes to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 and working to meet demand.
"We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like)," said Furukawa at the time. "We are making preparations."
He added that Nintendo will "prepare enough products to meet demand" for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is set to launch later this year.
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicles.
"He added that Nintendo will "prepare enough products to meet demand" for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is set to launch later this year."
I hope. They need to be available and stop the scalpers, or they will fuck up the launch.
I expect Switch 2 to be launched in october. Non sooner than September. I do not expect a summer launch and I do not expect a release during the world tour, so...
Higher priced Joy Con replacements, games, accessories, and subscription costs will help keep the Switch 2 console price lower than we would like.
Vague, but in the USA I think that means no more than $399.99 even with tariffs in mind.
I'm not getting my hopes up for $349.99. And even with the insane profits and money in the bank Nintendo has, $299.99 seems out of the question.
Just looking at amazon makes it clear. 299,99 usd is for the normal one and of course, oled is more expensive. Since they said that they won't stop selling switch one, the switch 2 is obviously more expensive than the oled of the 1, otherwise it would be stupid to keep it. Who would buy oled 1 for the same price as the 2 ?
This! As Nintendo confirmed Switch support to be continued, 399€/$ no less. Mark my words! As i don't see Switch discontinued before march 2027 399€/$ will be the minimum. I guess they'll phase out the OLED model by the end of 2025 max.! By the end of 2026 the original model gets axed and a Switch 2 Lite could hit the market wich would eliminate Switch Lite and with it the whole Switch family by march 2027. That seems logical...
Well... more than 399,99 after tax is too much in my opinion.
For 450+, one should rightfully expect rog ally performance, in handheld mode
Ok, so when i looked back, the switch was announced at 329 euros and it appeared that it got released at the price of 299 euros everywhere. Since switch oled is at that price now, it means that the switch 2 can't be cheaper than it, so it won't be less than 349 euros. To me, "affordability" wouldn't be used to say that it's above 399 euros, which is the release price of the digital ps5.