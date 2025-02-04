Nintendo is Making Preparations to Deal with Switch 2 Scalpers - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking witgh the Japanese press was asked how Nintendo will ensure a smooth launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 given the original Switch had stock shortages early on.

He stated the company is working on measures to deal with scalpers when it comes to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 and working to meet demand.

"We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like)," said Furukawa (via Nikkei and translated by VideoGamesChronicle). "We are making preparations."

He added that Nintendo will "prepare enough products to meet demand" for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is set to launch later this year.

