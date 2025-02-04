Rogue Loops Releases in April for PC, and this Fall for All Major Consoles - News

/ 246 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Fubu Games announced the roguelite action game, Rogue Loops, will launch for PC via Steam in April, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this Fall.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Rogue Loops is a roguelite action game where a trapped family battles to escape an endless loop. Combine unique skills and relics to create powerful synergies against the loop’s guardians. As you grow stronger, so does the loop—can you break free from this relentless cycle?

Buff Up, Curse On

With each buff you choose, the loop grows stronger by forcing you to select a curse. Your success hinges on making strategic decisions that enhance your power while managing the increased challenges posed by the loop, guiding you toward ultimate victory!

Break Free, Boss by Boss!

Defeat the powerful bosses guarding each loop’s exit to unlock new paths and inch closer to freedom. Each victory brings you one step nearer to breaking free from the endless cycle!

Embrace Failure, Emerge Stronger!

Each failed escape strengthens you, providing valuable lessons for your journey. Embrace the challenges, learn from your mistakes, and try again, but this time with enhanced strategies and newfound resilience to overcome the obstacles that stand in your way!

Create Powerful Synergies

Combine a multitude of skills and relics to create a wide range of powerful synergies, each offering unique advantages in your quest to escape the loop!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles