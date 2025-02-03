Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie is the 2nd Highest Grossing Video Game Movie of All Time - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 436 Views
Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie is now the second highest grossing video game movie all time, according to The-Numbers.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has grossed $462.55 million at the global box office, followed by Warcraft at $438.90 million and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu at $428.92 million. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is easily number one having earned $1.36 billion.
Here are the 10 highest grossing video game movies of all time:
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie - $1,359,146,628
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - $462,549,000
- Warcraft - $438,899,824
- Pokémon: Detective Pikachu - $428,919,826
- Rampage - $427,947,217
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - $405,154,426
- Uncharted - $400,689,914
- The Angry Birds Movie - $352,288,341
- Prince of Persia: Sands of Time - $336,359,676
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter - $314,101,190
