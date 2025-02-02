Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PC Hotfix Addresses Some of the Crashes - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software released the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a few days ago with reports of poor performance and crashes.

The developers have now released a hotfix for the game that addresses some of the crashes while playing with ray-tracing enabled.

"This hotfix addresses some of the device hang crashes that could occur while playing the game with ray-tracing enabled," reads an update from the developers.

"The changes in this patch are based on player feedback and data from our crash reporting system. While we are aware of other crashes, we intend to get these first fixes out as soon as possible

"We appreciate all the feedback you have provided, and we continue to closely monitor crashes. Our QA and development teams are actively investigating and working on additional patches to further improve stability and address bugs as soon as possible."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

