Human Fall Flat Sales Top 55 Million Units

Publisher Curve Digital and developer No Brake Games has announced the multiplayer puzzle platformer, Human Fall Flat, has sold over 55 million units.

"55 million copies sold! Thank you, Humans. Your support means the world to us," said No Brake Games. "We can’t wait to bring you even more Human Fall Flat content."

Curve added, "Our hit indie game developed by the amazing No Brakes Games Human Fall Flat reached an incredible milestone recently - 55 million sales! Making it the third best selling indie game! Thanks to the unbelievably amazing Human Fall Flat community for your support!"

Human: Fall Flat released for PC, Mac, and Linux in July 2016, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2017, for the Nintendo Switch in December 0217, for iOS and Android in June 2019, for the Xbox Series X|S in May 2021, and for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021.

