5 Virtual Boy Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

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Nintendo announced five Virtual Boy games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack lineup and are able to be played on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The games are V-Tetris, Jack Bros., Space Invaders Virtual Collection, Virtual Bowling, and Vertical Force. Virtual Fishing was also added in Japan.

View a trailer of the games below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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