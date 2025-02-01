Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Announced for Console and PC - News

/ 291 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Wizards of the Coast and Resolution Games have announced strategy game, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, for console, PC, and extended reality platforms.

"By leveraging the power of the Demeo system, Resolution Games is able to take a different approach to Dungeons & Dragons by putting the emphasis on fast turn-based combat and pick-up-and-play mechanics," said Wizards of the Coast senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing Eugene Evans.

"Battlemarked continues Hasbro’s strategy to leverage our extensive catalog of world class [intellectual property] to create digital games through licensing and internal studio development. By partnering with the best developers in the industry we can deliver new games and innovative experiences across all platforms for our fans to enjoy."

Resolution Games founder and CEO Tommy Palm added, "With the launch of Demeo back in 2021, we began to grow an incredible relationship with the [Dungeons & Dragons] player community. Demeo and Demeo Battles quickly became a game night substitute for Dungeon Masters who wanted an out-of-campaign way to have fun with their groups, and for [Dungeons & Dragons] players to introduce their friends and family to tabletop miniatures games.

"Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked opens up that appeal even further by adapting the classes, actions, and lore of Dungeons & Dragons to this system for all new adventures and a whole new experience built from the ground up with [Dungeons & Dragons] in mind."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Assemble your party and get ready to embark on an epic journey in the Dungeons & Dragons universe! Gather your friends for an unforgettable adventure that will blend classic Dungeons & Dragons excitement with fast-paced tactical action. Built on the award-winning Demeo action role-playing system, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will make everyone from Dungeons & Dragons newcomers to seasoned wizards and warriors feel like a hero.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is a Dungeon Master-less system that focuses on social strategy rather than social roleplay, encouraging group tabletalk focused on tactics and decision-making. With cross-platform support for up to four players cooperatively, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will feature two story-based campaigns at launch with additional campaigns in different Dungeons & Dragons settings planned as downloadable content in the future. It will be available on multiple platforms including PC, console, and extended reality devices.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles