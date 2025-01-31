Rockfish Games Announces Everspace 2: Wrath of the Ancients DLC - News

/ 279 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Rockfish Games has announced Wrath of the Ancients DLC for Everspace 2. It will launch in Spring 2025 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Microsoft Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Wrath of the Ancients continues the EVERSPACE 2 story, adding new star systems to explore and expanding existing star systems with new side quests.

Players will be able to pilot a new ship to battle against alien enemies and ancient threats in an all-new story set after the events of EVERSPACE 2. Mysterious attacks have laid waste to human settlements in Cluster 34, destabilizing factions in power and stranding survivors. With this destruction, the uneasy peace between humankind and Okkar is threatened—space pilots will venture into the Okkar Homeworlds to discover the truth behind the threat before war reignites the DMZ.

During the events of Wrath of the Ancients, warp gates open to four new fully explorable star systems including the Okkar homeworlds and Aethon, adding even more secrets throughout Cluster 34. These new star systems will be packed with new enemies, weapons, and gear to discover.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles