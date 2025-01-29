Capcom Spotlight + Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase Set for February 4 - News

Capcom announced it will be hosting a Capcom Spotlight followed immediately by a Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase on February 4 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. The showcases can be watched on YouTube.

The Capcom Spotlight will be 20 minutes in length and feature new information on Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Street Fighter 6, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, and MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase will be 15 minutes in length and feature Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto providing new information on the upcoming game, as well as details on the second open beta test.

View a teaser trailer for the showcases below:

