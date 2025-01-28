RoadCraft Releases May 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 30 minutes ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive announced the construction simulation game, RoadCraft, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on May 20.

View the gameplay overview trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Reshape the aftermath.

You run a disaster recovery company, specialized in restoring sites devastated by natural disasters. Many tasks await you to restart the local industry: clearing debris, replacing faulty equipment, rebuilding roads and bridges damaged by weather, and much more! With your vehicles, choose carefully your itinerary through abandoned factories, submerged dams, or out-of-service solar fields. As the operations manager, guide your transport trucks by plotting their routes on the map and ensure no obstacles block their way! Experience a new generation of advanced simulation developed by Saber Interactive, the creators of MudRunner and SnowRunner.

Features:

Rebuild devastated areas alone or in cooperative play up to four players in an advanced physics simulation.

cooperative play up to four players in an advanced physics simulation. Operate over 40 vehicles, from bulldozers to construction cranes.

Intervene in various regions around the world across eight maps, each four kilometers-squared in size.

Manipulate elements like wood, sand, and asphalt powered by Saber Interactive’s new physics engine.

Construct new roads and bridges to ease travel across rough terrain.

Plot point-to-point routes on your map to guide your logistics convoys, and recycle every piece of debris into reconstruction material.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

