Ninja Gaiden 4's Team Ninja and PlatinumGames Collab was Phil Spencer's Idea - News

Ninja Gaiden 4 was announced last week at the Xbox Developer_Direct 2025 with Team Ninja and PlatinumGames confirmed to be collaborating on the development for the game.

Team Ninja producer Fumihiko Yasuda in an interview with Game Watch revealed it was Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer who proposed Team Ninja work with PlatinumGames on Ninja Gaiden 4.

"I think everyone knows that the Ninja Gaiden series has been on hold for more than a decade, but Team Ninja has been considering making a new title for a long time," said Yasuda (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"However, we were having difficult deciding on a plan. Then [Team Ninja parent company] Koei Tecmo president Hisashi Koinuma and PlatinumGames president Atsushi Inaba, who are from the same generation and are good friends, had a chance to discuss the matter.

"After that, Phil Spencer from Microsoft suggested that the three companies – PlatinumGames, Koei Tecmo and Microsoft – work together on a new numbered title in the Ninja Gaiden series, and that’s how the project got started.

"We have developed action games ourselves, but because we were going to be making a new Ninja Gaiden for the first time in over a decade, PlatinumGames had already made a number of great action titles, such as Bayonetta and NieR: Automata, so we wanted to work with them, and that’s how the collaboration began."

Ninja Gaiden 4 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in Fall 2025.

