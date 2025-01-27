People Can Fly is Co-Developing Gears of War: E-Day - News

posted 3 hours ago

People Can Fly announced it is co-developing Gears of War: E-Day with lead developer The Coalition.

People Can Fly was the lead developer on Gears of War: Judgment and a co-development partner on Gears of War 1 to 3.

"Returning to collaborate on the next chapter of this legendary saga is both a privilege and an exciting opportunity to build upon the intense, visceral action and rich storytelling that fans have come to love," said People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski. "We are deeply grateful for our partners’ trust and support on this journey."

The Coalition Studio Head Mike Crump added, "Gears of War: E-Day is not just our next major game; it’s a return to what makes Gears of War games special and authentic. We’re pleased to be partnering with the talented folks at People Can Fly who have been a part of our franchise’s legacy for so long."

People Can Fly Development Director Guillaume Barry stated," Our team at People Can Fly, made up of dedicated Gears of War fans, is pouring everything we have into creating an experience that will exceed expectations. While we can’t share more just yet, we’re eager for the day when we can show all the exciting things we’ve been working on."

Gears of War: E-Day is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

