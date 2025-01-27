Sega Trademarks Skies of Arcadia and Eternal Arcadia - News

Sega has filed trademarks for Skies of Arcadia and Eternal Arcadia in Japan earlier this month.

Eternal Arcadia is the Japanese name for Skies of Arcadia, a turn-based RPG released for the Dreamcast in October 2000. Skies of Arcadia Legends (Eternal Arcadia Legends) is an enhanced version released for the GameCube in December 2002.

Read details on the games below:

Skies of Arcadia

The skies’ the limit!

Follow the adventures of Vyse as he journeys through uncharted skies to discover new continents and explore mystical ruins. Accompanied by Aika and Fina, he will wage epic battles against savage monsters, evil Pirates, and a powerful enemy nation. An RPG experience unlike any other awaits you.

Full 3D world with highly imaginative storyline, beautifully detailed graphics and immersive gameplay.

Customize your own airship with up to 22 crew members.

Hand-to-hand and ship-to-ship combat featuring spectacular spell effects, and amazing special attacks.

Skies of Arcadia Legends

Become legend of piracy.

Take the helm and gain renown in this vast role-playing voyage across spectacular and ever changing worlds.

An improved battle engine with hours of new gameplay.

New “Wanted” Battles, new characters, and more…

Customize your own airship and enlist up to 22 crew members.

Fight with over 70 weapons and 36 magical skills in staggering ship-to-ship combat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

