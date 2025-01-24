N64-Inspired Merchant 64 Announced for PC - News

/ 137 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

SuitNtie has announced a Nintendo 64 era inspired adventure game, Merchant 64, for PC via Steam. It will launch in March.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Merchant 64 a low-poly tiny retro-inspired traveling merchant game! Take control of Merchant as you buy goods at low prices and sell them in different towns at higher prices.

A Cozy Tiny Adventure

This is a very small game that is designed to be a wonderful short adventure with multiple endings.

Make the Big Bucks

In this adventure take control of Merchant as you buy goods at low prices and sell them in different towns at higher prices.

Traverse Across Towns

As a traveling merchant you will need you will need explore the world and travel to new towns where you can sell your goods.

Purchase Upgrades

Through your adventure, purchase various upgrades to help out on your merchant journey!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky and Twitter.

More Articles