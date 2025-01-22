Reggie Fils-Aime: 'Astro Bot Almost Outdid Nintendo at Its Own Game' - News

Reggie Fils-Aime, the former president of Nintendo of America, presented at the 2025 New York Game Awards and complimented the developers of Astro Bot.

"So I have to admit it, Astro Bot almost outdid Nintendo at its own game," said Fils-Aime (via VideoGamesChronicle).

Astro Bot at the 2025 New York Game Awards was nominated for four awards and won three of them. This includes Game of the Year, Best Kids Game, and Best Music in a Game.

Over here on VGChartz, Astro Bot did win the Overall Game of the Year for 2024. It also won Game of the Year at The Game Awards last month.

Astro Bot is available on the PlayStation 5.

