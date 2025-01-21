While Waiting Launches February 5 for Switch and PC - News

Developer Optillusion announced While Waiting will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 5.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to While Waiting. This innovative title invites players into a transformative journey through the art of patience, blending humor with profound life insights.

Numerous Life Situations: Encounter a diverse range of waiting scenarios, spanning from birth to death, providing a comprehensive exploration of life's waiting moments.

Doing Nothing is the Ultimate Strategy: Embrace the essence of the game by understanding that waiting is the key to clearing each situation. No shortcuts or actions can expedite the waiting time.

Comedic Appearance with Serious Core: Experience a unique blend of comedy reactions and a thought-provoking narrative that delves deep into the profound aspects of life.

Easter Eggs Hidden in Boringness: Uncover a multitude of hidden elements and surprises within the game's seemingly mundane waiting periods, transforming moments of boredom into engaging explorations.

Be Patient and Embrace Everyday Life: Learn the art of patience as you navigate the game, gaining valuable insights on embracing and accepting the journey of life itself.

