Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Post-Launch Content Roadmap Revealed - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Warhorse Studios have released the post-launch content roadmap for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

View the roadmap trailer below:

Here are the roadmap details:

Spring

Enjoy a selection of updates, free for everyone, introducing a Barbers feature to customize your look, a Hardcore Mode for those seeking a greater challenge, and Horse Racing, where you can hone your mounted skills and uncover hidden surprises.

Summer

Paid story expansion “Brushes with Death.” Embark on a thrilling quest as Henry aids an enigmatic artist with a shadowy past. Journey across the lands of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, facing perilous encounters and unravelling a web of dangerous schemes.

Fall

Paid story expansion “Legacy of the Forge.” Dive into Henry’s roots by exploring the legacy of Martin, his adoptive father. Work to restore a once-renowned forge and prove your skills in the art of blacksmithing as you uncover forgotten tales of the past.

Winter

Paid story expansion “Mysteria Ecclesia.” Enter the Sedlec Monastery, where intrigue runs deep. Tasked with a covert mission, Henry must navigate the complex dynamics of the region, discovering hidden truths and navigating a maze of conflicting interests.

Alongside these expansions will be a number of free quality of life updates to further enhance the game experience.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 4.

