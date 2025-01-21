Balatro Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Playstack and developer LocalThunk announced the poker-inspired roguelike deckbuilder, Balatro, has sold over five million units.

"The last few weeks have been pretty wild," said the developer.

"To everyone who picked up Balatro after seeing it at The Game Awards, we hope you're having an amazing time with it!

"If this is your first time picking up an indie title, try to make it a habit! There's some amazing stuff out there!"

Balatro released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2024, and for iOS and Android in September 2024.

