Laika: Aged Through Blood Headed to Switch on January 30

Publisher Headup Games and developer Brainwash Gang announced Laika: Aged Through Blood will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 30.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Read details on the game below:

Laika: Aged Through Blood is a Western-inspired motorvania set in a post-apocalyptic desert. It is the story about a tribe oppressed by occupant forces, and the personal story of a mother coyote warrior who descends on an endless path of vengeance to take back what her people lost.

Drive, jump and fight your way through the huge hand-drawn world on your trustworthy motorbike. Race through the sandy desert and perform dangerous jumps, shoot enemies in slowmo and reload your gun by performing a backflip! Use skill-based power-ups and persist challenging battles against big bosses!

Features:

Vehicular combat on a fast and agile motorbike.

A beautiful, hand-painted and post-apocalyptic world filled with secrets and NPCs.

A deep story about a mother-daughter relationship, vengeance and loss, told through cinematic flashbacks.

Various chapters, epic boss battles and loads of missions.

The very first MOTORVANIA!

