Godfall Developer Counterplay Games Has Reportedly 'disbanded' - News

posted 37 minutes ago

Counterplay Games, the developer for Godfall, has reportedly shut down, according to a LinkedIn post from an employee at Jackalyptic Games. PlayStation Lifestyle reported on this post that has now been removed.

"Over the past six months or so our project at Jackalyptic has been supercharged by the world-class devs at Counterplay Games," reads the now deleted post. "It's impossible to overstate their impact. From the very first day they put their shoulders to the wheel like it was their baby.

"Unfortunately we were unable to continue our partnership into the new year and CPG was disbanded. I want to share the profiles of a few folks I worked with closely, strongly recommend, and hope to work with again as soon as possible."

Godfall released for the PlayStation 5 and PC in November 2020, for the PlayStation 4 in August 2021, and for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in April 2022.

