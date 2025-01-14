Fantasy Hack-and-Slash Moroi Releases for PC in Early 2025 - News

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Violent Saint announced the dark fantasy hack-and-slash game, Moroi, will launch for PC via Steam in early 2025 for $19.99.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Moroi is set within the Cosmic Engine, a personalized hellscape designed to distort any semblance of normalcy. Truth is an illusion, paranoia is constant, and your humanity is an oddity.

You awake to find yourself a prisoner within a living nightmare. Your name, your past: gone, but not the record of your misdeeds. Your crimes: beyond comprehension. Your conviction: incontestable. Your sentence: eternal. The need to escape and set things right: undeniable.

Fight your way out of a living, twisting labyrinth. Hone your skills as you take on dynamic combat encounters and absurd puzzles. Meet the Cosmic Engine’s most disturbing and grotesque inhabitants, all with unique and nonsensical personalities, who are just as likely to aid in your quest as they are to deceive you.

Escape means freedom, and in freedom, the truth.

Dark Fantasy Adventure

Descend through the surreal, twisting Spire as you recover from amnesia and slowly discover the morbid truth about your past and your hostile surroundings. Cling to your sanity as the very fabric of reality is unraveled before your eyes.

Swiss Army Hack-and-Slash

Take on the army of undead with an arsenal of unorthodox weapons and accessories. You may prefer the quick slices of the Chainsword for large hordes of enemies while reserving the devastating blows of the Power Hammer for boss fights. Or go all-out and replace your entire arm with a fully functioning cannon. Mix and match to find the build that best suits your playstyle.

Puzzling Paranoia

Test your resolve with a myriad of environmental and logic puzzles. In a world devoid of sense and reason, you’ll have to stoop to your lowest if it means moving forward. Solve puzzles by drinking blood, forcing regurgitation, and digging through viscera. Fun.

Will the Madness Ever End?

Designed especially to torment you, the Cosmic Engine will stop at nothing to keep you contained. Several playthroughs of Moroi will be required to experience all the game has to offer, from subtle changes within the story to the multiple fate-changing endings.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

