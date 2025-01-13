Robocraft 2 Developer Freejam Has Shut Down - News

Developer Freejam, the studio behind Robocraft 2, has announced via Discord it has shut down.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we have to tell you all that we’re ceasing production on Robocraft 2 and closing Freejam as a studio," said a Freejam developer in a statement posted to Discord (via GamesIndustry).

"With the current market conditions and the server costs required to keep a game like RC2 running, we’re simply unable to launch or sustain development. We will spend some time sunsetting both Robocraft 1 and 2, as well as Cardlife over the coming weeks.

"Freejam has been a family to all of us, and you have been part of that. Your feedback and thoughts have always driven us forward, but beyond this, the community’s passion is a massive part of what has made working at Freejam such a pleasure [...] Your time, energy, support and so, so much patience has made a world of difference. From all of us at Freejam, thank you so much for joining us on this journey."

It isn't known how many people work at Freejam, however, the LinkedIn page suggests it has between 11 and 50 employees at its Portsmouth, UK headquarters.

