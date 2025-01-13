Achilles: Legends Untold Headed to Switch on January 23 - News

/ 111 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Dark Point Games announced the action RPG, Achilles: Legends Untold, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 23 for $24.99.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Originally released via Early Access on PC, Achilles: Legends Untold features souls-like combat, with unique weapons, items, and skills, set in the world of Ancient Greece. After the War of Troy, you return to Greece and find your homeland plunged into chaos. The multilayered story takes you through the diverse locations of ancient Mycenae, where danger lurks at every corner. Learn how to cope with your new nature and step on the hero’s journey to save the mortal world from impending doom.

Unveil the story, improve your skills, and choose your combat style in this original action RPG with an isometric view, a vast world design that rewards exploration, and a challenging enemy AI that demands a thoughtful approach to combat. Level up your skills, combine weapons and gear, and choose the fighting style that allows you to emerge victorious battle after battle against foes that are both human and beasts.

Features:

Souls-ish – An action RPG with souls-like combat, and a variety of enemies to battle, each with their own unique combat patterns.

– An action RPG with souls-like combat, and a variety of enemies to battle, each with their own unique combat patterns. Choose Your Combat Style – Select your ideal weapon, from wielding a one-handed sword and an axe in the other, to the might of two-handed swords.

– Select your ideal weapon, from wielding a one-handed sword and an axe in the other, to the might of two-handed swords. Fight and Learn – Dive into a world where mastering combat, from defense tactics like blocking and evading to a wide array of attacks, is the key to success.

– Dive into a world where mastering combat, from defense tactics like blocking and evading to a wide array of attacks, is the key to success. Face Unique Challenges – Engage in battles against foes utilizing an innovative GAIA (Group AI Action) system.

– Engage in battles against foes utilizing an innovative GAIA (Group AI Action) system. Develop Your Character – Harness a wealth of skill points to expand your hero’s capabilities.

– Harness a wealth of skill points to expand your hero’s capabilities. Explore Ancient Greece – Ascend mountain passes, venture into the deepest dungeons, and battle for survival in otherworldly rifts.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles