Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test Registration is Now Open

posted 46 minutes ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have announced the closed network test for Elden Ring Nightreign will run from February 14 to 16 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Those interested can register for the closed network test here. The registration period ends January 20 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK.

Here is the schedule for the closed network test:

Session 1: Feb 14th, 3am to 6 am PT

Feb 14th, 3am to 6 am PT Session 2: Feb 14th, 7pm to 10 pm PT

Feb 14th, 7pm to 10 pm PT Session 3: Feb 15th, 11am to 2pm PT

Feb 15th, 11am to 2pm PT Session 4: Feb 16th, 3am to 6 am PT

Feb 16th, 3am to 6 am PT Session 5: Feb 16th, 7pm to 10 pm PT

Elden Ring Nightreign will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

